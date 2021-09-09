MILTON — As he placed two metal rods on a railroad tie, Milton Historical Society President Tim Bittner then pulled out a long rod to measure the distance between the metal rods.
“It’s imperative we get 4 feet, 8 inches between the rods,” Bittner said. “This takes the guesswork out of it.”
Further, he explained the measuring rod is called an antique track gauge. It was loaned to him by John Gummo, of Beech Creek, to be used in preparing the site where a replica railcar will soon rest.
“You could call this Milton’s railroad park,” Bittner said, as he worked Wednesday in an area next to the Milton Police Department.
Milton Borough Council on Aug. 24 approved a maintenance agreement with the Milton Historical Society. The agreement paved the way for the society to have a replica railcar, which stood for decades at the ACF Industries property, to be placed in the area of the police department.
The railcar was refurbished earlier this year by Gummo, at his own expense. He is donating it to the society.
Bittner and historical society board member Rob Jones worked Wednesday to prepare the site for the railcar, which is expected to be delivered Monday, Sept. 13.
Bittner explained the work taking place Wednesday, noting he prepared a 12-by-20-foot area where the railcar will be placed.
Five railroad ties, supported by limestone ballast, will help hold the car in place. The metal rods, which rail spurs will be placed upon, are a critical part of the display.
Bittner said they must be 4 feet, 8 inches apart as that’s the distance between the wheels on the railcar.
He and Jones said excitement is building for the railcar’s return to Milton.
Gummo previously said the replica was built in the 1970s to showcase the earliest railcars built by ACF. The replica which will be returning to Milton is believed to be the only one of its kind in existence.
“The historical society’s mission... is to preserve Milton history, and also maintain the Cameron House,” Jones said. “That’s what we do.
“When this (railcar project) came to light, it just made sense that this car be in town,” he continued. “There were other sites considered. What a better place to put it than at an old railroad station?”
In the late 1800s, the buildings which now house the police station and borough offices served as railroad stations.
In addition to the railcar, Gummo will also be donating a 4-by-10 foot restored baggage wagon to be displayed at the site.
