LEWISBURG — Bucknell University’s Center for Sustainability and the Environment (BCSE) will hold its eighth annual Sustainability Symposium April 23-24. The theme will be “Adapting in Uncertain Times."
The event will bring together faculty, staff, students and community stakeholders virtually for a forum to share research, teaching, creative works and collaborations on creating thriving human and natural communities even in times of uncertainty and upheaval.
The symposium will include opening remarks, a poster session and oral presentations. A keynote panel discussion will feature: Allison Acevedo, director of environmental justice, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection; Friar Michael Lasky, chairman of Franciscan Conventuals Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Ministry, and president, Franciscan Action Network; Charles Lee, senior policy advisor for environmental justice at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; and Sandy Spieler, founder and former director of In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre and the Annual Mayday Parade and Ceremony.
Topics to be discussed include art and the environment, climate, community, ecosystems, energy, food, human rights, humanities and climate change, management, planning, United Nations sustainable development goals and water.
All presentations will be virtual.
