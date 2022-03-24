TURBOTVILLE — A chicken and waffle dinner fundraiser will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, located along Route 44 between Turbotville and McEwensville.
The menu will include chicken, waffles, mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable, dessert and beverage.
The meal will be dine-in or take-out.
