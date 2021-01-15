BLOOMSBURG — The return of automobile racing to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds wheeled closer to becoming a reality Friday as a multi-time national racing champion joined a Bloomsburg man in lapping an under-construction dirt-racing track for the first time.
Brian Wawroski, the fair's grandstand director, and a handful of racing enthusiasts stood around the perimeter of the track as Bloomsburg's Randy Mausteller joined United States Auto Club (USAC) Director Levi Jones in wheeling race cars around the under-construction 3/8th-mile oval.
Wawroski in November confirmed the track would be incorporated into the facility's half-mile horse race track in front of the main grandstands.
The fair is working with Jones and BJ Birtwell, of Birtwell's Armory Agency of Texas, to design and build the track.
"The track has been cut," Wawroski said Friday, as construction equipment continued to move dirt around while shaping the facility.
He said Jones and Birtwell visited the facility Friday to check on the progress, and evaluate potential changes to the layout.
"They will do some adjustments," Wawroski noted.
He said Jones will be determining how much banking needs to be incorporated into the track.
As the work continues, Wawroski said a 4-foot concrete retaining wall will be built along the outside of the track. A 12-foot catch fence will be placed on top of the wall. Lighting will also be installed.
Since the track will be hosting USAC events later this year, Wawroski said it was important to involve the sanctioning body with the design.
"We wanted to involve USAC from day one because of their stringent standards for safety," he said.
While Mausteller drove his own midget car around the track, Jones hopped into a wingless sprint car owned by Paul Koch, of Allentown.
Wawroski said this was the perfect stage of development of the facility to have experienced drivers take the wheel, and give feedback about the design.
"Levi (directs) 100 races a year," Wawroski said. "He's at that many tracks. We wanted (a track) that's not going to trash a lot of cars."
He said the track is being developed to allow for four-wide racing.
Wawroski noted that the dirt being used to form the track came from on site, as well as other areas of the fairground property. Clay will be mixed in to form the racing surface.
He said soil samples are being studied to make sure it creates the proper mixture so dust does not spread across town as racers are on track.
Jones has retired from a career as a racer in which he racked up numerous accolades, including five USAC Sprint Car and two USAC Silver Crown championships.
He said Bloomsburg is the perfect location to feature a high-caliber track.
"Over the last 10 years, we've really tried to build up our fan base (in Central Pennsylvania)," he said. "The support of people in this area is incredible."
Jones also noted that the track in Bloomsburg will be unlike any other in Central Pennsylvania.
"Pennsylvania has tracks that are notorious for rich racing," he said. "You have big tracks like Port Royal and Williams Grove... Building this one, it's a little smaller."
Port Royal, Williams Grove and Selinsgrove speedways are all half-mile ovals.
The return of racing to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds will be a historic occasion.
The NASCAR Cup series staged a race won by Herb Thomas in 1953 at the facility's horse-racing track. Various midget and sprint car races were held on that track between 1946 and 1985.
The laps Mausteller and Jones took around the under-construction track Friday were historic for several reasons.
Jones noted it was the first time in several years he had driven a sprint car. He autographed the hood of the vehicle after turning several laps around the dirt oval.
While Koch said the car is no longer used in competition, it is a historic vehicle.
"Doug Wolfgang drove it in '85 and '86," Koch said. "He drove it five times and won four times in it."
Wolfgang, a retired racer from South Dakota, has an impressive resume which includes 140 World of Outlaws sprint car wins, including five in the Knoxville Nationals in Iowa.
While Koch did not own the car when Wolfgang drove it, he was thrilled to watch the machine turns laps around the under-construction track.
"I came here (to races at Bloomsburg) all the time growing up," Koch said. "My uncle had (owned) midgets."
He, Wawroski and Jones all expressed enthusiasm for the new track.
"It's going to be awesome," Koch said. "I'm looking forward to it."
Wawroski said work on the track is on schedule to be completed in the spring.
The track's schedule includes: May 29, USAC East Sprints and ARDC midgets; June 20, USAC Eastern Storm sprint car race and ULMS Late Model Series; July 14, Short Track Super Series modifieds and 602 sportsman; July 16, URC springs and SpeedSTR's; July 25, ULMS late model series and Pennsylvania Sprint Series 305 sprints; Aug. 6 USAC National Midget Series and USAC East sprints; Aug. 22, URC sprints and SPeedSTR's.
An Oct. 2 event during the Bloomsburg Fair is listed on the track's schedule as "to be announced."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.