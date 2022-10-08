District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Police have filed DUI, recklessly endangering another person, driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit and careless driving charges against a 51-year-old Middletown woman.
Police allege Cynthia A. Slomske was observed swerving across both lanes of Route 104, just outside of Mifflinburg on May 1. Police say Slomske had a 5 year old in the vehicle with her at the time.
Police said blood tests showed Slomske's blood alcohol level to be .147%.
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — DUI, careless driving and driving without rear lighting charges were filed by State Police against Lindsey M. Dorman, 29, of Millmont, following a Sept. 10 traffic stop on Hassenplug Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Police said Dorman's blood alcohol level was .225%.
MIFFLINBURG — A Centre County man was charged with DUI, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving and driving with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit following a July 6 incident in which he allegedly struck a bridge along Eighth Street.
Police said Brian Eshelman, 56, said eventually pulled over along Route 45 in Hartley Township. Blood tests showed Eshelman had a blood alcohol of .228%, according to Mifflinburg police.
MIFFLINBURG — Police have charged a Mifflinburg couple with retail theft.
Police have charged Richard A. King, 35, and Chasity A. Timmons, 33, for two instances of theft, which occurred July 25 and Aug. 5 at CVS and Coles Hardware in Mifflinburg.
Police allege the two took items from the store and then tried to return the items for a refund.
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Andrew Soboleski, 32, of Allenwood, has been charged after troopers said he was found to be carrying a black handgun and a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop. He did not have a concealed carry license.
The stop was conducted at 9:33 p.m. Oct. 2 at Loan Road and Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
