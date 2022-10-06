Charges filed in alleged turkey abuse case

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Seven people have been charged with cruelty to animals as the result of alleged cases of abuse reported to have occurred July 22, 2021, at a farm on Tower Road, west of Mountain Road, Limestone Township, Union County.

The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg, against the following: Francisco Lebron-Cruz, 39, of Thomasville; Bryce Washington, 26, of McSherrystown; Juan Turi Baez, 38, of McSherrytown; Mitchell Buckley, 23, of Aspers; Kevin Wagaman, 49, of Fayeteville; Bryiant Perez-Paez, 40, of Hanover; and Jose Baez, 29, of New Oxford.

