Charges filed in alleged turkey abuse case

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Seven people have been charged with cruelty to animals as the result of alleged cases of abuse reported to have occurred July 22, 2021, at a farm on Tower Road, west of Mountain Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Jeff Mensch, of Mifflinburg, against the following: Francisco Lebron-Cruz, 39, of Thomasville; Bryce Washington, 26, of McSherrystown; Juan Turi Baez, 38, of McSherrytown; Mitchell Buckley, 23, of Aspers; Kevin Wagaman, 49, of Fayeteville; Bryiant Perez-Paez, 40, of Hanover; and Jose Baez, 29, of New Oxford.
In addition to multiple counts of cruelty to animals being filed against each of the suspects, Lebron-Cruz has also been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.
According to court documents filed by Cpl. Michael Spada, troopers on Aug. 4, 2021, received a thumb drive containing a video recorded by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
Spada wrote in court documents that an employee of PETA was hired as a turkey catcher at the Union County farm. There, they utilized hidden cameras to capture video of the turkeys allegedly being kicked, punched and thrown by the suspects.
The suspects, Spada stated, were hired to catch turkeys to be loaded into trucks and transported to a slaughter facility.
Spada wrote that he met with representatives of Plainville Farms Aug. 23, 2021, who confirmed the suspects were either working for the farm or through a temporary agency. They were provided "training on the proper handling of birds as not to subject the birds to harm."
According to Spada, multiple videos show the suspects kicking and throwing the turkeys, subjecting them to "imminent serious bodily harm."
Lebron-Cruz was allegedly recorded on video "breaking or attempting to break a turkey's neck" with a plywood board.
"The same turkey was later observed by the witness to be convulsing and stopping breathing," Spada wrote, in court documents. "The defendant was also observed kicking a previously injured turkey at least three times."
According to a press release issued Thursday morning by Pennsylvania State Police, the suspects charged in Union County were among 11 charged from across Pennsylvania for the "alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms" across the state.
The release noted that charges were also filed in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton and Perry counties.
“This was a lengthy, detailed investigation that involved reviewing a lot of evidence at multiple locations,” Spada stated, in the press release. “I’d like to thank the outside agencies for their involvement and Plainville Farms for their cooperation.”
Preliminary hearings for the suspects in Union County have been scheduled for Oct. 25, before Mensch.
