WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has granted faculty emeritus status to Patrick D. Murphy, a founding member of what is now the graphic design department.
Murphy, who retired in 2010 after 31 years of teaching service to Penn College, was the recipient of the college’s highest honor granted to faculty – the Veronica M. Muzic Master Teacher Award – in 1989.
He developed the curriculum for the Bachelor of Science degree in graphic design and served on a committee charged with developing baccalaureate degrees across campus. Additionally, he was instrumental in implementing capstone course projects for bachelor’s degrees.
Murphy began his employment with Penn College’s immediate predecessor, Williamsport Area Community College, in 1979 as an assistant professor of advertising art. He became an associate professor in 1989. His supplemental assignments included department head and special adviser.
“Patrick had a vision and a keen sense of industry demands, and he used his talent and expertise to lay the foundation for our exceptional graphic design program,” said Michael J. Reed, vice president for academic affairs and provost. “He is an excellent designer and artist who earned a reputation for always getting the most out his students, while also providing tremendous service to our institution.”
Murphy holds a Master of Science in education and visual arts from Parsons School of Design, New York City. He earned a bachelor’s degree from King’s College.
William J. Martin, who retired as Pennsylvania College of Technology’s senior vice president in 2011 after serving the institution with distinction for nearly three decades, has also been granted emeritus status.
Martin began his employment at Williamsport Area Community College, as director of secondary vocational programs in 1983, after having served as principal and a teacher of biology, physical science and health at Williamsport Area High School.
His subsequent roles at Penn College included dean of student services, vice president for student affairs and vice president for college services, which underwent a title change to senior vice president in 1996. He served 15 years in this final role. He also held the rank of professor since 1987.
One of Martin’s most significant responsibilities as senior vice president was overseeing construction and renovation projects that constituted the multiyear $45 million Stage X Building Program – the largest in the college’s history – which expanded and enhanced facilities on main campus.
He was also instrumental in the construction, development and operation of the Community Arts Center, which opened in 1993, and he served as chair of the Arts Center’s board until the merger with the college in 2021.
The Community Arts Center Board of Governors in 2002 honored Martin with a Vision Award for his role in the renovation of the Arts Center and his ongoing support for the facility. In 2011, the theater at the Community Arts Center was renamed the William J. Martin Theatre in his honor.
In 2020, Martin was granted Lycoming County United Way’s highest honor, the Douglas C. Dickey Humanitarian Award. His efforts have similarly been recognized by other area organizations including the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, State of Israel Bonds, the Susquehanna Council Boy Scouts of America, and the Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance.
