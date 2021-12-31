For years, I’ve shared the wonders of the outdoors and Penn’s Woods with you, the readers of The Standard-Journal and News-Item.
Truth is, my words do little to tell the entire story. There are no adjectives that adequately describe the beauty of the natural areas that surround us. From rugged lanscapes to beautiful waterfalls and breathtaking vistas, we are truly blessed to live in an area with such a wealth of natural wonders.
So today’s feature is short on words. We’ll allow some of the smaller things in nature to soak up some of the limelight. These features of Mother Nature are often overlooked in favor of a roaring waterfall, soaring eagle mountainous vista or even a curious bear.
If you have a nature photo you’d like to share, send it to me at chris@standard-journal.com. We’d love to share it with others.
Enjoy, and take some time to get out and truly embrace the gifts we have here in central Pa.
