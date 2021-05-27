WILLIAMSPORT — YesterShoppe!, an indoor yard sale, will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Museum personnel are requesting the donation of items for the yard sale. Items to be donated can include knick knacks, household appliances in working order, small items of furniture, household linens, toys, games, puzzles, books, sporting equipment, lamps, office supplies and other items of interest. The donated items should be in reasonable shape.
The items will be accepted at the museum on Tuesday, May 25 through Thursday, June 10. The only items not accepted are clothing and magazines.
For more information, call the museum at 570-326-3326.
