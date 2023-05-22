Mifflinburg office aide charged with child porn

MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg Area School District office aide has been charged with four felony counts of child pornography and three felony counts of dissemination photo/film of child sex acts as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Dec. 26 and May 18 in Sunbury.

Brendan Stepp, 25, of Sunbury, has been charged through the office of District Judge Michael Toomey as the result of the alleged incidents. Stepp is listed on the Mifflinbug Area School District website as being an aide in the district.

