MIFFLINBURG — It won't be long until yellow buses are again traveling through the area each morning and afternoon as students head back to the classroom for the start of a new school year.
The first day of school for students in the Mifflinburg Area School District is Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Superintendent Dr. Ken Dady said the district has been busy this summer preparing for opening day.
"Outside of the normal exciting activity surrounding the opening day, we have been busy with two initiatives. One initiative being our e-learning program," said Dady.
Dady said the district hired Alison Confer to direct the e-learning program. The school had an e-learning program in place last year, but the program did not have the district's teachers involved.
The e-learning program is similar to charter school, but allows students to virtually learn at home online. However, they still do attend some classes at the district's buildings.
The district's other major initiative is work on a new track and field complex.
"We have a campaign coming up, starting in August, that the students will help with as we head into phase one of the $3.5 million project," said Dady.
The first phase will likely include the track, field, fencing and scoreboards. The second phase will include concession stands, restrooms, large bleachers and a fieldhouse.
There are also new opportunities for seniors as the school looks to partner with local businesses, and the SUN Area Career and Technical Institute for a student internship program.
"I have a meeting Aug 3, at 5 p.m., at the high school with local business leaders for an internship or co-op program, as well as with SUN Tech, " said Dady.
He said the program would see students placed as interns with local businesses.
The district has also qualified for the Pennsylvania's free student lunch program, Dady said.
"All of our students will be able to have a free lunch if they decide to use that option," he said.
Prior to the start of the school year, Dady said teachers will meet to discuss school improvement plans, as well as to get classroom supplies, course plans and study materials ready for the new school year.
"We also have nine new teachers coming on board," Dady said. "some of them are coming from other districts, but about three or four will have to go through the school's induction process... We try to have a very collaborative effort in getting them in the school improvement process."
With the current state budget impasse, Dady said it's difficult to plan for what funding the district will receive.
"I think it's always impactful in that we have to approve our budget before we even know what we are getting from the state," he said. "Then it becomes a guessing game as to whether we are going to have to raise taxes or take other measures to draw in the reigns on our budget.
"It's a juggling act until we actually find out what we are getting from the state."
