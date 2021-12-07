SUNBURY — rabbittransit has announced a service expansion of its microtransit service, Stop Hopper, to Selinsgrove and Sunbury, effective Dec. 13.
Stop Hopper enables residents to schedule rides on smaller public transit vehicles.
Riders can travel anywhere within the designated zone by requesting a ride using the Stop Hopper smartphone app. Following a ride request, the app provides passengers with an estimated pick-up time.
Passengers are picked up in nine-person accessible vans and taken where they want to go within the designated zone area. The app also tracks rides in real-time and alerts passengers when their ride is about to reach the desired destination.
The Stop Hopper app is available for download from the App Store or Google Play. Riders will also be able to call for a ride request by contacting 800-632-9063.
The Selinsgrove/Sunbury Stop Hopper will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information, visit www.ridethestophopper.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.