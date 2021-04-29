MILTON — It was only a matter of time before disturbing images made their way from the news of the last 12 months to artwork.
“HunkyPunks, an Art Show,” will debut from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at The Shoe Factory, 700 Hepburn St., Milton. It will feature the work of Brick and Silky Shoemaker, siblings and artists.
The work was made and will be displayed in a dark and atmospheric part of the former industrial site. The sculptures and items to augment them will be specially lit and ways to walk around them will be marked with “caution” tape at the opening reception.
Both artists acknowledged the ample space available at The Shoe Factory was needed to do the work. A space comparably large in New York City would likely be unaffordable. Many of the individual sculptures began with steel armatures and “bodies” of plaster, concrete and found objects.
“It was a bit of a learning process,” Silky said. “You can’t really play around with big sculptures that easily in ‘the city’ when you don’t have a lot of space.”
The figures, though representational, border on grotesque. Inspiration came partly from fears engendered by COVID-19, the 2020 election and images from violence on Jan. 6 at the United States Capitol building. Brick said they hoped to arrange the installation to evoke walking through a battle scene.
Their other inspiration, “The Triumph of Death,” by Pieter Breugel the Elder (c.1562) is considered one of the most famous images ever painted. It was completed at a time between two European plague epidemics and depicts the end of life on earth.
“These old, medieval ‘Hell on earth’ paintings, like the ‘Triumph of Death,’ have a gravity to them but there is also kind of a goofiness to them,” Brick said. “We’ve become interested in that just because of the pandemic. Then with the Capitol riots we saw some affinity in those paintings and that moment and the idea was kind of born.”
Like some of the figures in the Breugel work, Silky noted the January images from the Capitol were “mindless.”
Brick added “HunkyPunks” would only be up for a week or two. He hoped to find an art space in New York City for the installation. Email gladhandler@gmail.com for more information.
