UNIVERSITY PARK — With mounting scientific evidence that anosmia, or loss of smell, is one of the most specific symptoms of COVID-19 infection, sensory scientists in Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences have launched a webpage to encourage people to perform a daily smell test in an effort to nip disease spread in the bud.
"In many COVID-19 cases worldwide, patients have reported an abrupt and unexplained loss of smell and taste — sometimes in the absence of, or before, other symptoms such as fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, aches and fatigue," said John Hayes, professor of food science and director of the Penn State Sensory Evaluation Center.
"A growing body of research suggests that half to three quarters of people who become infected lose their sense of smell, either partially or completely," he said. "Checking for sudden smell loss should help identify otherwise asymptomatic people more quickly, allowing them to self-isolate and consult a medical professional about testing."
Hayes explained that researchers have found that certain cells at the top of the nasal cavity harbor proteins that the coronavirus targets when invading these cells. The local disruption that occurs is different from the loss of smell that occurs with the common cold, which is due to blockage of the nasal passages. With COVID-19, many patients lose the ability to smell without being stuffy or congested.
To raise awareness of anosmia as a COVID-19 symptom, Hayes and colleague Alyssa Bakke, staff sensory scientist in the Department of Food Science, spearheaded the development of the "Stop. Smell. Be Well." webpage, which urges page visitors to make smell checks part of their daily routine.
The page suggests that people can use their morning coffee, food, flowers, perfume, shampoo, deodorant or any other familiar aroma to monitor their ability to smell.
The page lists other symptoms associated with COVID-19, provides links to other Penn State resources and points readers to related news stories. Visitors also can learn about the science behind how the virus attacks the sense of smell.
Hayes and Bakke, who holds a doctorate in food science, are members of an international research team, the Global Consortium for Chemosensory Research, that has studied the link between COVID-19 and smell loss. Collaborating with more than 600 clinicians, scientists and patient advocates in 40 countries in an ongoing study, the Penn State researchers so far have surveyed more than 40,000 participants who suffered from recent respiratory illness.
In addition to the webpage, Hayes and Bakke are developing peel-and-sniff cards that will be distributed to the Penn State community in the near future to supplement other COVID-19 testing and surveillance efforts.
