Middleburg teens killed in crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP — Two teenagers from Middleburg died as the result of injuries sustained in a violent crash which occurred at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday along Route 104, south of Kelsey Lane, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 17-year-old Middleburg boy was driving a 2008 Honda Civic southbound on Route 104 when he lost control of the car while traveling down a hill. The civic then crossed into the northbound lanes of travel and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.