LEWISBURG — "Learning From and Living With Floods" will be presented at noon Tuesday, Feb. 16, via Zoom.
Dr, Andrew Stuhl, Bucknell University associate professor of Environmental Studies and Sciences and programming fellow for the Bucknell Humanities Center will present the program, along with Bethany Fitch, Bucknell Sophomore, presidential fellow, environmental Studies and theater major, with a French minor.
Registration for the free program must be completed by noon Monday, Feb. 15. To register, visit https://forms.gle/9xtK4HmRBzANorPq6, call the BILL Office at 570-522-0105 and leave your name and email address, or email Heather LeBlanc at lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu with your name and email address.
