SUNBURY — The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania on Thursday issued its decision to deny Thomas Anderson’s petition for writ of mandamus.
Anderson, who was hoping to run as the Libertarian candidate for state Senate in the 27th District special election, filed the mandamus petition on Jan. 11 to compel the Department of State to accept his nomination packet and put his name on the ballot.
In a Jan. 17 court filing, the Department of State asserted its opposition to Anderson’s petition, noting that he had not filed all of the necessary paperwork by the time of the nomination deadline, which was Dec. 12.
The state also argued that Anderson, in waiting nearly one month to file his petition, had failed to act in a timely manner, citing the fact that counties affected by the election had already finalized, printed, and sent out ballots that did not include his name.
The only candidates on the ballot for the Jan. 31 special election are Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver and Democrat Patricia Lawton. This election will decide who fills the senate seat left vacant after John Gordner resigned.
The district covers all of Northumberland, Montour, Snyder and Columbia counties, and a portion of Luzerne County.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.