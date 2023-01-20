SUNBURY — The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania on Thursday issued its decision to deny Thomas Anderson’s petition for writ of mandamus.

Anderson, who was hoping to run as the Libertarian candidate for state Senate in the 27th District special election, filed the mandamus petition on Jan. 11 to compel the Department of State to accept his nomination packet and put his name on the ballot.

