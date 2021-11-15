DANVILLE — The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will hold a Happy Catsgiving, with special adoption rates for kittens and cats. The event runs Monday Nov. 15 and continues through Sunday Nov. 28.
Cats and kittens can be adopted for $20 each. Kittens are usually $150 and cats, considered 7 months and older, are $85. They are spayed or neutered, up to date on shots, microchipped for identification, treated for fleas and ticks and dewormed.
To schedule an appointment, call 570-275-0340. Appointments run from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
