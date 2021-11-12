WILLIAMSPORT – The 13th Foundation Dinner & Auction at Pennsylvania College of Technology generated commitments totaling $600,700 for student scholarships.
Sponsored by Lycoming Engines, the event began with a silent auction reception hosted in the Center for Career Design – a space and operation comprising the Penn College Foundation, Alumni Relations, Career Services, Corporate Relations and Donor Relations – where collaboration bolsters opportunities for students, alumni and industry partners.
A total of 49 items (25 silent auction and 24 live auction) were auctioned, including items made or donated by students, alumni and current or retired faculty. Ron Roan, of Roan Inc. Auctioneers & Appraisers, donated professional services, as he has done for many years.
In addition to proceeds from the auction items, the Cunningham Family personally announced a significant pledge during the event to the Legacy Campaign for Penn College in honor of President Davie Jane Gilmour, who has announced she will retire in June 2022. The gift recognizes the family’s long-standing connection – all eight of the siblings attended Penn College or its predecessor, and four served as employees of the college – to the institution and to Gilmour.
At the conclusion of the live auction, Penn College advocate and long-time supporter Frank Pellegrino invited the community to join him to help endow the recently created Don E. Waltman Memorial Scholarship. Dozens of community members and businesses united in support, including Larry and Stefanie Allison, who recently purchased Don Waltman’s Market House Meats & Deli and announced their plan to reopen it in early 2022.
Support for the memorial scholarship was overwhelming, resulting in more than $200,000 of additional commitments.
“The strength of community and the value of an applied technology education was clearly affirmed through the generosity of our loyal advocates,” Gilmour said of the event. “Scholarship funding creates access and transforms lives. Hundreds of students will benefit from the generosity that was demonstrated at the Dinner and Auction. It was overwhelming and inspiring, a night that I will never forget and always cherish. On behalf of our hardworking, innovative students, I share my heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to this meaningful event.”
