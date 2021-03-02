LEWISBURG — The Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Project Linus had it best year since its organization in the summer of 2000.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization was unable to have its Spring and Fall Make A Blanket Days, but blanketeers continued to work hard.
By the end of 2020, 2,016 handmade blankets had been delivered to sick, hurting and traumatized children in a six-county area.
Since 2000, Project Linus has delivered more th an 25,000 kid-friendly blankets to organizations in the Union, Northumberland, Snyder, Montour, Columbia and Montour county area.
Blankets were unable to be delivered to some area hospitals because of COVID-19. Eight new delivery sites serving families were added.
Blanket makers continue to work at home. Supplies of fleece, batting and backing fabrics have been provided.
Blankets can be dropped off from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month at Faith Lutheran Church, Route 45 west of Lewisburg.
Project Linus is participating in the online Raise the Region fundraiser, being held March 10-11.
