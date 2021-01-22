LEWISBURG — A woman who helped start the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America addressed a video gathering on Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Shari Jacobson, now Moms Demand Action Pennsylvania membership lead, also took questions during the online presentation about the current state of efforts to prevent gun violence.
The session, titled “Working for Gun Sense in Rural Pennsylvania,” attracted about 70 registrations. It was sponsored by the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL).
Jacobson said challenges and changes for their efforts were brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them, reported increases incidents of domestic and intimate partner violence. With more children home, the likelihood of accidents with guns also increased.
“It is something that we are extraordinarily concerned about,” Jacobson said. “Certainly the Be SMART program is really important right now when a lot of children are home, a lot of them are home unattributed like they might not have been before the pandemic. It is more important than ever to make sure that guns are stored securely, safely locked up, unloaded and separate from the ammunition.”
Be SMART (Secure, Model, Ask, Recognize, Tell), a framework for parents to have conversations about gun safety, seeks to prevent child gun deaths and injuries. It encourages families to ask questions of one another if, for example, a play date is arranged in home where there may be firearms.
Jacobson said the pandemic has also curtailed in-person events for Moms Demand Action. Though there are events, they are mostly online.
Attitudes about gun regulation were also noted by an audience member who asked if they were getting more rigid, more flexible or both depending on where the debate takes place.
“The gun lobby is extraordinarily well-funded and I think organized,” Jacobson replied. “But I think it is really important to separate the gun lobby from average Americans. The kinds of legislation for which we advocate polls very favorably among most Americans, gun owners and non-gun owners alike.”
Background checks on all firearm sales, Jacobson said, was among the measures gaining wide popular support. Though the gun lobby was a consistent roadblock and able to animate dedicated people, Jacobson maintained they were not in the majority.
“The majority of our country is ‘gun sense,’” she added. “We see that in Virginia where both the state house and the state senate put to a ‘gun sense’ majority.”
The 117th Congress, Jacobson observed, has a number of “gun sense” members from Pennsylvania on both sides of the aisle. Among them Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa. 1), Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa. 8), Madeline Dean (D-Pa. 4) and others. Jacobson was optimistic that action on background checks could proceed in the new Congress.
Jacobson said though the National Rifle Association (NRA) recently declared bankruptcy, it would likely remain formidable in the future. But having popular support on an issue, and votes to back it up, could carry more weight.
Analysts claimed the NRA, apparently not insolvent, was using bankruptcy laws to escape unfavorable regulation and reorganize in a friendlier state. A New York judge on Thursday rejected an NRA request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by that state’s attorney general which sought to dissolve the gun rights group for violating laws governing nonprofits.
Jacobson, an associate professor of anthropology at Susquehanna University, said in introductory remarks that a gun suicide was reported about once every five days in the local Congressional district. Since gun suicide attempts were most often lethal, but almost never attempted again by survivors, it pointed to the need for “extreme risk laws” which could keep a firearm away from a person in crisis.
