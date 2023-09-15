LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District school board swore in its newest member Thursday night.
After a question and answer session, in which four school board candidates were each given 60 seconds to respond to each question, the board completed two rounds of voting to select Ross Muir as the newest member.
The other candidates up for consideration were Kira Gantt, Ashley Grant and Lannie Shaffer.
Muir said he was seeking the seat because “it’s a civic duty to serve,” and added that his three daughters were a major motivating factor.
Shaffer said he wanted to join the school board because he was born and raised in Lewisburg, and hoped to have the chance to give back to the community.
Gantt said she was a “strong proponent of public education” and saw joining the school board as an “opportunity to give back.” Ashley Grant said she previously served on a school board, and hoped to use her prior experience to “keep Lewisburg awesome.”
Current board members wanted to know how each candidate would navigate differing opinions during school board meetings.
Muir said he didn’t want “an echo chamber” on the board, and said he hoped to bring a different perspective. Shaffer pointed to his 16 years of experience as a Scout leader, noting that his philosophy was to always find something that everyone could appreciate or share. Gantt added that she has served on many committees in the past and that she would work toward finding common ground.
Grant said her personality tends to push her toward “harmony,” and that one of her goals would be to find shared values among her colleagues.
Perhaps the biggest departure between the candidates came with how each of them would approach issues of budget and finance. Muir said there are “some robust employers in the area who don’t pay a lot of tax,” and said it would be worth considering payments from these companies in lieu of a tax.
“I’ve always felt a little bit different about tax increases than the typical individual that you run into,” said Shaffer, adding that tax increases were “almost inevitable unless you have some miracle of money.”
Gantt, who works as a grants coordinator for Virginia Tech University, said she would advocate for a combination of bonds and tax raises, and said that she was wary of relying on loans due to high interest rates. Grant said she might advocate for a combination of tax increases, bonds and loans.
The last question of the candidate interviews pertained to what the district could do to best prepare students for the workforce.
“I always thought one of our most underutilized assets, in the whole area, not just in this district but in a lot of districts, is vocational and technical schools,” said Shaffer.
Gantt pointed to her experience in career development to advocate for the fact that “the same skills are probably needed in every profession,” most notably “how to communicate, how to carry themselves with respect, and [learning] to take themselves and their professions seriously.”
Grant, who has a Ph.D. and referred to herself as “an academic prototype,” said it was important to acknowledge the different pathways that students might take, whether that meant entering the workforce after graduation or pursuing higher education.
“I would also really like to see some type of program where we could introduce all students to what their potential job choices are, what that’s going to mean in terms of income, because student loans aren’t free,” said Muir.
Both Muir and Gantt advanced beyond the first round of voting. Muir won the second round of voting and was sworn in at the end of the meeting.
