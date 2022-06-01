State Police at Milton Forgery
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Tonya Struble, of Mifflinburg, forged documentation, related to the FBI Fingerprint Child Protective Services Law, during the hiring process with Geisinger.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:59 p.m. March 10 at 8255 Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County.
Harassment
DERRY TOWNSHIP — Brenda Stauffer, 54, of Bloomsburg, and Daren Pulicicchio, 49, of Danville, were charged as the result of a domestic disturbance, which occurred at 11 p.m. May 26 at 413 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County.
State Police at Montoursville Harassment
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating reports that a 35-year-old Danville man threatened at 28-year-old Williamsport woman.
The incident occurred between 12:30 p.m. May 21 and 6 p.m. May 24 along Fairfield Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Bloomsburg Vehicle vs. deer
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Chad Davis, 38, of Muncy, was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 5:31 a.m. May 25 along Route 118, east of Mountain Road, Jackson Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Davis struck a deer which entered the roadway.
Carrying concealed firearm
FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against an unidentified 33-year-old Allenwood man as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:10 a.m. May 25 at Zaners Rohrsburg Road and Route 487, Fishing Creek Township, Columbia County.
Troopers said the man was found in possession of carrying two loaded handguns without a permit. He was also found to have drug paraphernalia, and exhibited signs of impairment.
An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of motor vehicle
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report filed by a 61-year-old Millville man that a Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen.
Upon arrival on scene, troopers said the vehicle was found in the driveway, with the keys inside.
An investigation is ongoing into the incident, which was reported at 7:36 p.m. May 20 along Chestnut Road, Green Township, Columbia County.
