ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy.
To be considered, ENERGY STAR partners must perform "at a superior level of energy management" as well as demonstrate best practices, prove organization-wide energy savings, and participate actively and communicate the benefits of energy efficiency and the ENERGY STAR program.
