WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania is offering an additional grant opportunity for nonprofit organizations serving the residents of Lycoming County.
The fall grant cycle will focus on items on nonprofits’ “wish list” — a piece of equipment, new or updated technology, a capital renovation, program enhancement expense, or costs associated with a new program initiative.
Nonprofit organizations that are qualified to receive tax-exempt contributions as defined by the IRS, or operate under the fiscal sponsorship of an organization that does, may submit an application with a minimum request of $25,000 or a maximum request of $50,000. Additional limitations apply.
Complete guidelines are available at www.fcfpartnership.org/apply.
The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. Sept. 1. For additional information, contact the Grantmaking Office at 570-321-1500.
