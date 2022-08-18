BEN LOMOND, Calif. — As she was recently sorting through some of her late father’s belongings, Angie Pribor came across a newspaper article published in 1994.
The article, Pribor explained, detailed her late father James Snyder’s ride in that year’s edition of the Milton Harvest Festival bike race.
“It was in a box we almost got rid of,” Pribor said, while explaining how she came across the article. “Tucked inside (the box) was almost a wallet-looking thing, with a newspaper article folded up inside.”
Snyder, an avid cyclist and 1945 Milton Area High School graduate, passed away June 23 in California. He was 94.
According to Pribor, who also lives in California, the newspaper now known as The Standard-Journal published three different articles highlighting her father’s love of bicycling.
The first appeared in 1976 and chronicled a cross-country ride he participated in, with Pribor and his late wife Emma Jean Snyder, who was originally from Montgomery. Emma Jean passed away in 2013.
Pribor was just 14 at the time of the 1976 ride.
The ride, Pribor said, was held to mark the 100th anniversary of bicycling. Riders traversed the country in groups, from the West to East Coast and vice versa.
Pribor said the ride was 4,250 miles and took 82 days to complete.
“We went from May to August and the days were usually 65 miles,” she reflected. “The most I rode was 100 (miles in one day).”
Although a rebellious teenager in 1976, Pribor now cherishes the time she was able to spend with her parents on that ride.
“At the time, at 14, I was rebelling like crazy, hated every moment,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of talks about it in our old age, from each of our perspectives. It’s something we all have a lot of pride in.”
Pribor noted that it was her mother who sparked the family interest in cycling.
“We started riding on weekends,” Pribor recalled. “We would take the bikes somewhere and do rides that were, sometimes between 14 and 20 miles.”
The second newspaper article on Snyder was the one published in 1994, and chronicled his ride in the Milton Harvest Festival Bike race, at age 67.
While his career as an aerospace engineer with Boeing and Lockheed Martin Missiles and Space took Snyder to the West Coast, he and his wife often returned to visit the Milton area at around the time of the festival.
According to Pribor, her father participated in the bike race on multiple occasions.
“Their trips (to Pennsylvania) were always scheduled to happen around the time of the Milton bike race,” Pribor said. “He loved bicycles. (That race) was special for him. Part of the race rode by his home he grew up in (on Penn Street).
“He enjoyed riding,” she continued. “He enjoyed being in his hometown and riding that bike, and being in the race. He wasn’t racing. It was just a ride for him.”
A third article on Snyder was published in 2007, highlighting his participation in that year’s race, with Pribor. He was 80 at the time.
While her father wasn’t able to finish the ride, Pribor said “he had a ball.” She was able to finish, and enjoyed the ride.
“It was really special, because I know it meant so much to him,” Pribor said. “I always loved going back to where he grew up. That was a special thing for the two of us, that trip together.”
Snyder made one final trip to the bike race, two years ago.
“He was in a walker,” Pribor recounted. “We went to Milton, got a spot on the corner to watch the racers come in. He was just delighted by that... It was so special.”
Snyder was a U.S. Army veteran.
Throughout his career in aviation, Pribor said her father had “super high security clearance.”
“He was in risk, responsible for testing things,” she said. “One of the things he could tell me about, testing the doors on the underground bomb sites... The challenge was making (the doors) strong enough to hold up but not overdoing it.”
In addition to living in California, Pribor said her parents had a home in Bellevue, Wash. There, they owned a small hotel.
“I was a small seven- or eight-room motel,” Pribor recalled. “In 1977, the year after the bike trip, we spent the summer up there, and added on four rooms, two-story rooms. I learned how to build and do drywall.”
In addition to Pribor, Snyder is survived by a son, Steven Wayne Snyder, also of California. He also has six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Snyder.
