WATSONTOWN — Some details are starting to emerge on a reported incident in which two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were allegedly exposed to fentanyl while on the scene of an automobile crash.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite reported during Monday’s Watsontown Borough Council meeting that a car from his department was called to the exposure as the department’s officers carry narcan.
According to Witherite, two troopers were hospitalized due to being exposed to fentanyl.
“That could’ve been fatal,” Witherite said, of the exposure.
Pennsylvania State Police have released few details on the incident, reported to have occurred at 4:32 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, along Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County. Troopers have only reported responding to an automobile crash which occurred that time, closing the highway for several hours.
Following Monday’s council meeting, Witherite said he had no further information on the incident, but stressed his officers assisted on scene. He could not confirm whether narcan carried by Watsontown officers was administered to the troopers.
He also reported during the meeting that officers from his department recently administered narcan to a man who overdosed in the borough. Had officers not responded so quickly to administer narcan, Witherite said he was told by medical professionals the man would’ve died.
Witherite told council the borough is in need of new signs instructing motorists to stop for individuals entering crosswalks.
“If I’ve gotten more than one complaint, it’s about cars that don’t stop at crosswalks,” he said. “There have been a few close calls.”
Witherite believes the signs cost at least $150. He will have additional pricing information to provide to council for further discussion at a future work session.
Once the signs are purchased and in place, Witherite said officers will be enhancing enforcement of crosswalk violations.
During the meeting, council approved accepting a fencing donation from Lowe’s for the police K-9 program.
Witherite explained that Sgt. Tim Kiefaber, handler for K-9 Mariska, recently moved to a new home. He had a fence at his prior home, but the new home does not have a fence.
Witherite said Mariska must have a fence at the home where she lives. As a result, donations were solicited and Lowe’s agreed to donate and deliver the fencing, which will be installed in the spring.
Council approved advertising the 2022 budget, which borough Manager Jay Jarrett said will be voted on at a meeting scheduled for Dec. 13.
Jarrett said the budget is balanced at $1.6 million and keeps taxes and electric rates level. He said the budget is similar to the 2021 budget.
JA Babay, director of the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, attended Monday’s meeting to thank council for its annual contribution to the library.
Jarrett said following the meeting that the borough annually budgets an $8,000 contribution for the library.
Babay told council the library is experiencing financial difficulties due to fundraisers which have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has been hard on everyone,” Babay said.
While the library is strapped for funding, she said there is no immediate danger of it closing.
“We are not going to close tomorrow,” Babay said.
During the pandemic, she said the library found creative ways to continue offering programming. Among its efforts, Babay recorded educational videos which were posted to the library’s Facebook page.
“That was to bring us to a higher level,” she said. “We were ding some pretty wild things that no one else was doing.”
Council met in an executive session to discuss personnel matters prior to the start of Monday’s meeting.
