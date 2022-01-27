MILTON — As Dennis Derr and Mark Evans recently walked through the Milton Area High School, several students stopped to greet them and exchange pleasantries.
Derr has been working as the Milton Police Department’s school resource officer (SRO) in the Milton Area School District for seven years. Evans came on board as a second SRO last school year after the district received grant funding to add another officer.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer noted that both are officers with his department, though the positions are funded through the school district. The SRO program started during the 1999-2000 school year.
Derr and Evans both listed their daily interactions with the students as being their favorite part of the job, and critical to the success of the program.
“It’s very important for the students to know, and their parents to know, we are approachable,” Evans said. “There’s a couple of kids who often go out of their way to stop in or say hi to us.”
“Overall, we have a great student body, a good staff,” Derr said. “I am proud to work here, for the Milton Police Department and the Milton Area School District.”
Derr said he and Evans handle a “substantial call volume” each day.
Zettlemoyer added that he’s thankful the district received the funding to bring Evans on board as the SRO’s workload has increased to the point that it would be too great for one officer to adequately handle.
Derr begins each day at the police department, checking to see if any incidents involving students or their families occurred overnight. When something does occur, Derr or Evans will followup with the students involved during the school day.
“Throughout the day, we make our rounds throughout the high school, middle school, Baugher elementary, White Deer elementary,” Derr said. “We have the opportunity to talk to students and staff. We check all the buildings, their security.”
The two said they investigate a “significant number” of child abuse complaints or child-line referrals.
“Last year, we had a lot of social media complaints,” Derr said. “This year, that has dropped.”
He noted that cyber bullying is a concern.
“The thing about that, the students who are targets of that, you can’t escape it,” Derr said.
“Within the last three years, two to three years, we saw a major increase in crimes related to digital technologies,” Zettlemoyer said. “It’s very time consuming working on those cases.”
He credits Derr and Evans for working hand-in-hand with the school district’s IT staff on such matters.
Last school year in particular, Evans said the SROs also assisted district staff in addressing attendance issues. As part of the process, Evans accompanied staff on home visits to check on students and their families.
The SRO’s busy schedule includes remaining visible in the school buildings throughout each day.
“During the lunch periods, we try to be in the high school and middle school (cafeterias),” Derr said. “It’s another opportunity for us to interact with the students.”
The officers are also visible in the hallways as classes are changing, and throughout the district at the start and close of each school day.
“It’s another opportunity for us to interact with the students,” Derr said. “It’s being proactive.”
The SROs also have a presence at after-hour events, including school board meetings and athletic events.
“When we had dances, we were here for all the dances,” Derr said. “We attend the prom. If it’s out of jurisdiction, we’ll let the police (in that municipality) know that we’ll be there.”
In addition to their patrol duties, the SROs also make classroom appearances, with Zettlemoyer noting they regularly interact with students in the high school’s criminal justice program.
“There are times we are involved in teaching a class in the building,” Derr said. “When I do teaching in the classroom, I will discuss aspects of my life that’s not police related.”
Derr also speaks with students in the classrooms about issues impacting the school, as well as school safety.
“Our (office) door is open all the time,” he said. “Students will come and and have a complaint or problem. We will try to help them the best we can.”
In addition to interacting with the high school students, Derr and Evans on occasion read stories to elementary students.
Both SROs describe their positions as rewarding.
“There’s students I’ve dealt with (as an SRO) early on... I’ve seen positive changes in them,” Derr said. “That’s the reward, when you see students who are at risk (make positive changes).”
Zettlemoyer said the SROs serve as liaisons between the district and other available services and agencies which can help students, including Children and Youth Services.
“They can be that go-to for the school and reach out to that contact (at an agency which can help),” he said.
By being Milton Police Department officers, Zettlemoyer said both Derr and Evans are able to assist with policing incidents requiring extra manpower which may occur during the day. By the same token, the department can immediately provide additional officers to the district if the need arises at any given time.
“Everybody that we talk to across the board, they value the connection that we have with the (school) administration, school board, teachers,” Zettlemoyer said. “They truly embrace the program.”
Catherine Girton, the Milton Area School District’s director of Student Services, said the district received a grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to add the second SRO, through Feb. 28. Along with Derr, Evans will remain on duty at least through the end of the school year.
“The working budget for the 2022-2023 school year includes both SRO positions,” Girton noted.
“I actively apply for safety grants as they become available for to school districts,” she added. “The district just received notice from Pennsylvania Department of Education that Milton was awarded a $20,000 Safe School Program grant, which will pay for employee training and counseling for students.”
