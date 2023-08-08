WATSONTOWN — Scores of local historical artifacts will soon be available for viewing under one roof in Watsontown.
“It’s going to be a big event. I can’t believe that it’s here,” said Kathi Wertman, acquisitions manager for the Watsontown Historical Association board of directors. “We’ve been at it for over a year.”
Made possible by a grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development, as well as community contributions, the association has been diligently working to renovate the interior of the former Santander Bank building, and curate a collection of historical memorabilia for its new museum.
A grand opening for the museum will be held Aug. 18-20 at the former bank building — now owned by the association — on Main Street.
The festivities will kick off on Friday, Aug. 18, with music from saxophonist Ravi Evans at 5:30 p.m., followed by remarks from members of the Watsontown Historical Association. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 6:30 p.m., and museum doors will open up at 6:40. There, attendees will find refreshments provided by civic groups in the community room. The first day of the opening will conclude with a 50/50 raffle drawing at 8:45 p.m.
“Our big day is Saturday. We’ve got a lot of community civic groups that will be set up out here in the park area with food. They’re going to have various food stands,” said Diana Johnson, a member of the association’s board of directors.
Saturday’s celebration begins at noon, and features a series of talks by Randy Watts, Rich Nornhold and Rick Wolfe sprinkled throughout the afternoon.
“Randy is speaking on pioneer faith and vision. Rich Nornhold is talking about hometown currency. Rick Wolfe is talking about the history of histories,” said Johnson. “They’re all scheduled to be speaking out back.”
Musical offerings include performances by the Tickles at 1:30 p.m. and the McNett Country Band at 3:00 p.m.
“The McNetts are doing this free for us. They’re going to come and play because of honoring their father and their group in the room,” said Wertman, noting that there is a McNett music exhibit within the museum. “That’s going to be a big thing.”
Throughout the afternoon, in the community room, the association will have Watsontown pottery and raffle tickets for sale. Happening concurrently in the park next to the association building, there will be music and food, including jerky, hot dogs and nachos. The Watsontown Police Department will also host a donation presentation, and the museum will hold another 50/50 raffle at 5 p.m., closing out the second day of the grand opening.
The grand opening weekend will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 20, with a variety of dedication ceremonies.
“We’ll be dedicating the community room. We’ll be dedicating the faith room. And then the borough, who actually owns the property where the Algert Fountain is, is going to be dedicating that park,” said Johnson.
There will be a free ice cream social, and music will be provided by John Ravert and his calliope. The museum closes at 4 p.m. on Sunday, and raffle winners will be drawn between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Wertman added that donations will be accepted at the museum throughout the weekend of the grand opening.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
