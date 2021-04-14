LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s online Voters Guide for the May 18 Municipal Primary election is now available at https://my.lwv.org/sites/default/files/votersguide-spring2021.pdf.
This guide is Phase I and contains the ballot questions as well as the names of the major party candidates that will appear on the ballot. Information about voting is also included in this version. By the end of April, Phase II will be available and contain all candidate information as submitted by candidates.
While the Voters Guide is a non-partisan political publication that is specific to Union County, voters from all counties and states can find their voting/election information at https://www.vote411.org/. This is a one-stop voter information site where you can see what is on your ballot, register to vote or check your voter registration, the location of your polling place, how to use the voting machine, and guidance for those needing special accommodations or assistance with voting.
Printed copies of the guide will not be distributed for this election. If you are not able to access the Voters Guide online, call us 570-524-4439 and the league will get one to you.
