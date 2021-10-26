WR students, staff to sign beam for new school

TURBOTVILLE — Students and staff in the Warrior Run School District will leave a lasting mark on a new elementary school being constructed on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack announced during Monday’s board meeting that students and staff from across the district will have the opportunity to sign a steel beam which will be hoisted into place as part of the $28.7 million project. The work includes constructing the new elementary school and renovating the district’s athletic stadium.
“Everyone is affected, in some way, by this project,” Hack said.
He added that logistical plans for the beam signing are still being finalized. He noted that it will take place away from the construction zone.
Ben Mike, of construction management firm Fidevia, provided an update on the project. All of the concrete footers for the building have been put in place. Part of the roof decking has been put into place, with the remainder to soon be in place.
He said contractors are awaiting confirmation on whether supply chain issues will impact the arrival of some insulation needed for the roof area.
“Like you will see in the supply chain, we may have some surprises,” Mike said.
Construction of the new school is scheduled to be completed in November 2022. Doors are expected to open to students after the 2022-2023 school year’s holiday break.
The board approved the resignation of elementary Principal Nathan Minium, effective on or before Dec. 23. Following the meeting, board President Doug Whitmoyer said Minium was approved Thursday to become the next executive director for the Lycoming Career and Technology Center.
Whitmoyer is Warrior Run's representative on the center's operating board.
Minium was paid $100,036 in his position at Warrior Run. Following the meeting, Hack said the board will be discussing the soon-to-be-open elementary principal position.
The resignation of Tara Wright, a high school paraprofessional, was also approved, effective Oct. 22.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following transfers: Chaynne Hoy, from paraprofessional to elementary cafeteria team, $10.25 per hour, 5.75 h ours per day; and Alicia Bishop, from middle school autism support teacher to high school autistic support teacher, effective Oct. 26.
• Hiring: Bethany Weinhardt, middle school autism support, effective Oct. 26, $48,731; and Ashley Gilbert, elementary secretary, effective Nov. 8, $12.50 per hour.
• The following field trip requests: Baseball team to attend The Ripken Experience, March 9-13 in South Carolina; Outdoor Club to visit Killington Ski Resort, Feb. 25-27, in Vermont.
• Keystone Drum and Bugle Corps to use the middle school auditorium, cafeteria and back parking lots from noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 to host a drum and bugle corps event. Rental fees will be determined.
Harper Marziale, a second-grade student, was named Elementary School Citizen of the Month for October. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
