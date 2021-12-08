MILTON — By a 6-4 vote, Milton Borough Council on Wednesday approved the $3.1 million 2022 budget, and in the process denied a request from multiple community members to increase the budgeted funding to the Milton Public Library by $5,000.
Voting in favor of the budget were Jeff Robol, Linda Meckley, Cindy Fawess, Ruben Medina, Charles Swartz and Dale Pfeil. Voting against were council President Jamie Walker, and members Richard Specht, John Pfeil and Joe Moralez.
Both Fawess and Moralez sit on the library board of directors, with Moralez serving as president.
During the Nov. 23 council meeting, it was noted that the budget includes a 1 mill tax increase. According to Borough Manager Jess Novinger, the taxes on a home assessed at $100,000 will increase from $1,930 per year to $2,030.
As part of the Nov. 23 budget presentation, Novinger explained a change in library funding included in the budget.
According to Novinger, in previous years the library received .425 mills in taxes from the borough, plus delinquent taxes paid from that millage. As a result, she said the library received $35,100 in millage, plus varying amounts of delinquent taxes.
Novinger said the 2022 budget eliminates the tax millage allocated to the library. Instead, it will now receive a $45,000 flat fee from the borough.
During the Nov. 23 meeting, Novinger said the decrease in funding to the library will equal approximately $12,000.
Approximately 20 community members attended Wednesday’s meeting, with additional participating via Zoom. Eleven community members spoke on behalf of the library, with several specifically asking council to give the library $50,000 in funding in 2022.
Library Director Kris LaVanish was the first to request increasing the budgeted funding. She spoke on the many services the library provides to the community, and noted that an average of one new library card per day has been issued over the past year.
Nancy Walters, a part-time library employee, spoke on the experience of issuing a library card to a child.
“Something that gives me great joy, a 5 year old can now get a library card,” she said. “I will hand it to him and he will say ‘can I get books now?’… The library is a treasure.”
Walters also read a letter in support of the library from former board member Rob Jones.
Two other library directors who live in the Borough of Milton, JA Babay and Melissa Rowse, spoke on behalf of the Milton Public Library during the meeting. Babay serves as director of the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library in McEwensville, while Rowse is director of the Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury.
“A library is a safe place,” Rowse said. “It is for all ages… Any cuts to a public library hinder and restrict access to that place.”
She noted that Northumberland is one of the few counties in the state which do not provide funding to public libraries within the county.
“You all are the only stable funding for this (Milton) library,” Rowse said, to council members.
As the library offers its services free of charge to patrons, Babay said it’s not like a business.
“We can’t raise our prices to make the funding come together,” she said.
Other community members to speak on behalf of providing the library with $50,000 in funding were Amanda Bradley, Emily Gibson, Kevin Schimreif, Jeff Coup, Jennifer Bowman, and George and Kathi Venios.
Mayor Mark Shearer took exception to claims that the borough is cutting funding to the library, noting that only $35,100 was guaranteed through the previous funding formula.
“To say in the Milton budget it is a cut (to library funding)… it’s simply not true,” Shearer said.
He noted that the mayor can only vote in the event of a tie.
“If it were to tie, I might be in favor of some extra money,” Shearer added.
Meckley said she is only in favor of providing the library with $35,100 in funding. She suggested the library ask for donations from the community, instead of asking council for additional money.
“I would think you should be able to get the money, the $5,000, just by the people that are already sitting here,” she said.
Walker praised those in attendance for their passion about the library.
“I like the $45,000, but I also like the $50,000,” he said.
Walker said council and the library should be able to work together on the matter, and forge a long-term relationship. He suggested giving the library the additional $5,000, with the library pledging to raise an additional $5,000 in donations to match it.
Moralez said he would provide the $5,000 match.
John Pfeil proposed a motion to include an additional $5,000 in funding to the library, with Moralez offering a second to that motion.
After conferring with Solicitor Robert Benion, Walker said since that motion was not on the agenda it could only come before council for a vote if the budget did not pass as proposed. As a result, Pfeil’s motion was not voted upon
With all business completed for the year, council approved canceling its Dec. 22 meeting. Shearer, who has been serving as mayor since being appointed in June following the passing of Ed Nelson, thanked council for the opportunity to serve in that capacity.
“I definitely felt inadequate filling the shoes of Ed Nelson,” Shearer said. “He was a great guy. Not a meeting would go by that he wouldn’t ask how my kids were.
“For me to take over for six months was a drop in the bucket,” he continued. “I feel honored to have done it.”
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department has responded to 12 calls for service in December, including two fire calls on Tuesday. As he was giving his report, Derr noted the department was responding to a reported odor of gas in the area of North Front Street.
Thus far in 2021, Derr said the department’s volunteers have responded to 701 calls for service. In addition, the department’s mobile intensive care unit staffed through Evangelical Community Hospital has responded to 2,225 calls, including 64 in December.
In other business on Wednesday, council approved:
• A contract with Northumberland County, to be paid $1,650 from the county to remove snow from county-owned bridges in the borough.
• Reappointing Brett Meckley to a three-year term on the Zoning Hearing Board, ending Dec. 31, 2024.
• Reappointing Jim Callenberger to a five-year term on the Milton regional Sewer Authority board, ending Dec. 31, 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.