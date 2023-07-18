Pets Unleashed

Local canines paid a visit to the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School as part of its ‘Pets Unleashed’ event on Monday. Front and from left, Emi Brocious, Dean Martin, Heidi Martin and Sam Martin. Second row, Addie Brocious, Damaris Williard, Maverick the Reading Dog, James Olson, Dixie-Rose Umstead. And rear, Ida Stauffer with her therapy dog Asha, Union County West End Library Director Wendy Rote and Ryan Umstead.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MIFFLINBURG — When she asked the kids if any of them were afraid of dogs, the room was silent. When she asked the kids if they liked dogs, a rush of hands shot up into the air.

“He’s not a reading dog,” said Wendy Rote, Union County West End Library director, introducing her canine companion Maverick to a dozen kids. “You have to read to him. If I ever get him to read, we’re going on tour.”

