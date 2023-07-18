MIFFLINBURG — When she asked the kids if any of them were afraid of dogs, the room was silent. When she asked the kids if they liked dogs, a rush of hands shot up into the air.
“He’s not a reading dog,” said Wendy Rote, Union County West End Library director, introducing her canine companion Maverick to a dozen kids. “You have to read to him. If I ever get him to read, we’re going on tour.”
Maverick, a vocal and energetic 5-year-old Australian Shepherd, is a fixture of the Union County West End Library, and the star of “Reading with Maverick,” an event that gives children a chance to spend time with the certified therapy dog. Maverick was also the special guest at Mifflinburg United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School for “Pets Unleashed” night, held on Monday, July 17. Also in attendance was Ida Stauffer, who brought along a little Havanese by the name of Asha.
“This is a new curriculum that was just released this year. This is the first time we’re doing it,” said Deborah Snare, director of Christian Education and Communications for Mifflinburg United Methodist Church.
Kids had a chance to meet and greet each dog before being treated to a night of Bible adventures, crafts, snacks and games.
Pets Unleashed is a part of a three-day vacation Bible school hosted by Mifflinburg United Methodist that will culminate in with picnic at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
