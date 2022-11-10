WATSONTOWN — A new church is set to open its doors this weekend, in a familiar setting in the Watsontown area.
The new Watsontown Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold an open house Saturday, Nov. 12, at its new location, 1319 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown.
The open house schedule starts with a bible study at 9:15 a.m., worship service at 11, a fellowship meal at 12:30 p.m., a musical concert at 2, a devotional at 4:30 and gym games for kids at 6.
Tours of the building will be available throughout the day. The Seventh-day Adventist Church is planning on closing its other area churches for the day, so members can unite at the opening of the new church.
William Spencer Jr., a church elder, purchased the 39-acre former Watsontown United Methodist Church property at an April auction, for $995,000. The property included the 17,178-square-foot former church building.
"All of a sudden in March and April this year, there was whispers that this place was becoming available,"
Seventh-day adventist church Senior Pastor Roy Weeden. "I didn't take it seriously at the time because I hear a lot of things all the time. Then one of my members, who knows several of the members who were attending here with the United Methodist Church, said that they were definitely closing and of all the people they could think of in the area that this would be the perfect fit for, it would be the Milton Seventh-day Adventist Church."
According to Weeden, some of the 39-acres of the property is intended to be sold off to expense Spencer's purchase. The church will then pay back the remaining amount of money to Spencer that he needs to make the purchase whole.
In the next few years, Watsontown Seventh-day Adventist Church hopes to start a school at the church property. They are also interested in starting a podcast, a nurturing ministry that would help take care of people's needs and to build a sanctuary for the church.
"My hope is that we can actually have a place where people from the community, regardless of religion or no religion, feel like this is a safe place to come to, that there's friends there they can talk to and that we bring something of value to the community," said Weeden.
The Seventh-day Adventist Church is a global Protestant Christian denomination, with one of its distinguishing features being that they hold the sabbath on Saturdays instead of Sundays.
They denomination has churches in Williamsport and Lock Haven. Additionally, it has a church in Milton, but that congregation is moving to the Watsontown church, so the Milton property on Lincoln Street is planed to be sold. The denomination also operates the Mountainview Christian School in Williamsport.
"Every time we have an opportunity to have what I call a convocation of people coming together to worship, to sing, to enjoy fellowship... it's a good thing," said Weeden. "Especially with what the pandemic has done to so many thing in our society today, we've been sequestered away in our little corners and we're living almost in a Zoom world half the time. Anytime we can come together and just enjoy each others presence freely, discuss ideas, share hopes, laughter, cry a little, whatever we need to do... That human interaction is just a perfect time coming out of the pandemic to be able to do something like this. I just envision deepening friendships."
Past district ministers will attend the open house, either in person or via video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.