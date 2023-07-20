NEW COLUMBIA — Summer is generally a time in which school is the last thing on a child’s mind. However, the Milton Area School District sees the extended vacation as a perfect time to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year.

“When you think of the summer school model, traditionally it’s about catching up from what was missed the year before. I think this year we’re trying to look at it more as ramping up for the year to come,” said Seth Decker, dean of elementary students for the Milton Area School District.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.