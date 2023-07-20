NEW COLUMBIA — Summer is generally a time in which school is the last thing on a child’s mind. However, the Milton Area School District sees the extended vacation as a perfect time to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year.
“When you think of the summer school model, traditionally it’s about catching up from what was missed the year before. I think this year we’re trying to look at it more as ramping up for the year to come,” said Seth Decker, dean of elementary students for the Milton Area School District.
This summer, 120 students, including pre-kindergarteners, kindergarteners and elementary school students, have enrolled in a variety of summer educational programs being offered at White Deer Elementary School, between July 10 and Aug 3.
“Every year we offer Jump Start, which is a program for our incoming kindergarten students. We create our list based off of kindergarten registration. We see how students perform on our diagnostic tests,” said Jeremy Stetler, White Deer Elementary principal. “And then we identify a group of kids that we feel may benefit from a few weeks of instruction prior to enrolling in kindergarten.
“We want to really set all of our students up for success, and Jump Start is one of the main ways that we start them off, making sure that they have everything that they need to succeed.”
Milton also offers a Bridging to First Grade program, which is geared toward supporting kindergarten students that are moving on to first grade.
“And then we have second through fifth grade summer school, where we’re going over some of our concepts that they would have learned in the previous year, keeping everything fresh and making sure that they’re ready to go for the school year that’s coming up,” said Stetler.
These summer programs are part of Milton’s Multi-tiered System of Support (MTSS), a system of educational approaches and interventions designed to help students succeed both inside and outside of the traditional classroom.
“One of the things we’re actually really excited about this year is we have reading specialists that are here working with our kids, continuing their pullout groups from the school year and providing intervention for those students all throughout the summer,” said Decker.
In the Jump Start and Bridging to First Grade programs, there are two professional staff members. There is also one staff member per grade level in the Rising Second Grade, Rising Third Grade and Rising Fourth Grade programs, as well as one staff member for the Rising Fifth and Sixth Grade programs.
“Then we have two reading intervention teachers and one ESL/student support aide who is here as well,” said Decker. “It’s pretty robust programming.”
The summer programs at White Deer aren’t just limited to classroom instruction, as every enrolled student is also provided two meals a day.
“This is the first year that our in-house food service program is taking over breakfast and lunch for our students so all of those kids, every single day, receive a breakfast and lunch from the district, so we’re making sure they’re fed as well as educated,” said Stetler.
These summer programs are made possible through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, federal funding that initially arose out of a need to address the impacts that COVID-19 had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools across the country.
“We’re incredibly lucky here at Milton to have so many teachers that are willing to work over the summer with our students. It really stems from their desire to make sure our students have everything they need to succeed,” said Stetler.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
