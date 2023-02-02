LEWISBURG — No injuries were reported in an attic fire which broke out at around 5:15 a.m. Thursday at 109 S. Sixth St., Lewisburg.
Officers from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department arrived on scene to find smoke billowing from an attic window. The responders were called after residents reported hearing a crackling sound and seeing a glow coming from the area of the attic.
Emergency services radio communications indicated the residents were able to escape the home unharmed.
Firefighters from Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company, Milton, White Deer Township and Mifflinburg were called to the scene.
South Sixth Street was shut down as firefighters battled the blaze.
The Standard-Journal will release updated information on the fire as it becomes available.
Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.
