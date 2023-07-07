With the NASCAR-owned IMSA series racing this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park — and rumors intensifying that the Cup series will race next year in Montreal — I’m reminded of NASCAR’s Canadian racing history.
The first race for NASCAR’s top division to be staged internationally was a points-paying race held July 1, 1952, at a half-mile dirt track in Niagara Falls, Canada. Buddy Schuman claimed the victory in that race.
The series returned to Canada in 1958, when Lee Petty won a race at the Exhibition Stadium short track in Toronto.
NASCAR’s number two division — currently dubbed the Xfinity series — staged six races at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, between 2007 and 2012.
Kevin Harvick won the track’s inaugural race, with Canadian Ron Fellows scoring a popular home-country win in the rain, in 2008.
Other winners at the track included Carl Edwards, road racer Boris Said, Australian Marocs Ambrose and Justin Allgaier.
NASCAR’s truck series staged a series of successful — and wildly competitive — races at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park between 2013 and 2019. The track is located about an hour north of Toronto.
Of the seven truck races contested at the track, only Erik Jones’ win in 2015 and Brett Moffit’s in 2019 lacked thrilling finishes.
Chase Elliott scored his first truck win in the track’s inaugural race by booting Ty Dillon out of the lead on the last lap.
One year later, Ryan Blane barely edged Mexican German Quiroga to the finish line.
In 2016, John Hunter Nemecheck and Cole Custer shoved one another’s vehicles off the track while wrecking across the finish line to take the checkered flag. The two then shoved one another as NASCAR officials worked to figure out who crossed the finish line first in one of the series’ craziest finishes. Nemecheck was deemed the winner, and Custer was left fuming.
Austin Cindric scored his first truck win at the track in 2017, by wrecking Kaz Grala on the last lap. In 2018, Justin Haley claimed a surprise victory after Noah Gragson took himself and his-then Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Todd Gilliland out of contention as the two battled for the lead, while coming down to the finish line.
In 2006, NASCAR purchased a Canadian stock car series, which it continues to operate today under the name of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.
Champions of that division have included Andrew Ranger, DJ Kennington, Alex Labbe and Marc-Antoine Camarand.
The series races at a mix of short tracks, road and street courses across Canada. The division will stage a race Friday, July 14, in the streets of Toronto, in conjunction with the city’s IndyCar race.
Another big round for the series will occur Sunday, Aug. 6, when it contests a race at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres circuit in Quebec.
Outside of the various Formula 1 and IndyCar races staged across Canada over the years, the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres has become one of the country’s most famous motorsports events.
A variety of series have raced on the street circuit since its first motorsports event in 1967. It’s lauded as the oldest street race to be contested in North America.
Divisions to have raced on the course include American Le Mans, Trans-Am, Indy Lights, Can-Am and even World Rallycross.
In addition to the Pinty’s series, dirt modified cars are expected to take on the street circuit during this year’s racing weekend, along with several Canadian road racing series.
This past January, the venue hosted something a little different as Travis Pastrana’s Nitro Rallycross circuit staged a race on the course, which was covered with snow and ice.
Attending an international automobile race is on my bucket list. While France’s 24 Hours of Le Mans would be my dream international event, given the costs associated with international travel I’m most likely to check off an international motorsports event by driving north of the border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.