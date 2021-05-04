MILTON — A proposal to erect two separate solar arrays on the grounds of the Milton Public Library could save the library thousands of dollars per year in energy costs.
Library Director Kris LaVanish said it costs around $10,000 per year in electric costs to operate the facility.
“We need help and we need to be creative about how we get our financial house in order,” LaVanish said. “I started looking into solar as a way to bring down our operational costs, and to be a good steward to the Earth.”
Upon conducting research, LaVinish received a quote from a State College-area company that two separate solar arrays could be built on library grounds, at a cost of $179,324.
LaVanish said one array would be approximately 70-feet long. The other would be 50-feet long.
The arrays are proposed for an area tucked between trees, along a hill at the rear of the property.
By switching to solar power, LaVanish said the library’s electric bill would go from between $900 and $1,000 per month to just $100.
“It’s an incredible savings,” she said.
However, LaVanish said covering the cost of the project is not in the library’s budget.
“This has to be a 100% grant-funded project,” she said.
The library is applying for two separate grants of $89,662 each to cover the cost of the project, one from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation and the other from the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund.
“The (Keystone) grant requires a one-to-one match,” LaVanish said. “You could use the (Degenstein) grant to match it.”
She hopes to know by the end of 2021 if the grants will be awarded and the project can move forward.
Should the library be able to move forward with the project, LaVanish said it will result in both long-term savings for the facility and provide educational opportunities.
“Ideally, we would partner with one of our local universities to (have experts present programs on) sustainable energy, what it means,” she said. “Everything we do at the library reflects on our collection (of materials).”
If the library receives the funding necessary to move forward with the solar project, LaVanish said the library will have to apply for various permits and approvals from the Borough of Milton in order for the arrays to be installed.
