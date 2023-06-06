LEWISBURG — "She was a woman of many hats and many layers, a woman who loved Lewisburg and worked to enhance the history of Lewisburg."
Those were the words of former Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner as she thought back on the time she spent with Betty Cook.
Cook passed away over the weekend. She was 94.
Wagner remembers when Cook found out that a beautiful historic home once owned by William Cameron was going to be torn down on Market Street, and turned into a gas station. She went to her father, who was a banker in Lewisburg, and asked for a loan to purchase the house.
She secured the loan, purchased it and restored it into " a beautiful masterpiece."
"Her goal in life was to preserve life in Lewisburg and pass it along to those who came behind," Wagner said, of Cook.
From past history to the present, Cook had a way of making friends with just about anyone. Wagner recalls her friendship with the widow of professional baseball player Christy Mathewson, and the daughter of Babe Ruth. Cook was an avid baseball aficionado.
Cook was instrumental in bringing Mathewson's widow and Ruth's daughter to Lewisburg several times.
One of Cook's biggest gifts to Lewisburg was starting the Lewisburg Victorian Christmas Parade, Wagner said.
"She was a woman of many talents as she sewed the clothing worn by those who participated in the Victorian Christmas parade," Wagner said. "She was a role model for me. She was always fabulously dressed, and when she went out I used to think she was going to a fancy gathering, which I'm sure she was.
"I knew her my whole life," Wagner continued. "She definitely was old Lewisburg. I was with the borough for 25 years, and Betty offered so many opportunities to serve. She knew everyone and everyone loved her."
She also describes cook as a "great storyteller and teacher."
"She often told stories of Ludwig Derr, the founder of Lewisburg, as if he lived next door to him," Wagner recalled. "She, in her own, way was a marvelous teacher of local history as she made it personal as if you were there.
"Her death leaves an irreplaceable hole in Lewisburg."
Wagner said Cook developed programs that promoted Lewisburg's history. One of them, held at the former Sliver House Museum, featured the late James Getty, who was know for portraying Abraham Lincoln.
He visited Lewisburg on numerous occasions and stayed with Cook. Getty portrayed Lincoln at numerous events held in Lewisburg, including the Victorian holiday parade and the Union County Veterans 4th of July parade.
Terry Burke, president of the Union County Veterans 4th of July parade committee, said Cook was a founding member of the parade.
"The running joke — but it really wasn't a joke — was if we didn't know the answer to something, ask Betty Cook," Burke recalled. "And she always had the answer, the correct and most sensible answer."
Burke said Cook's life was amazing.
"We would refer to her as the unofficial mayor of Lewisburg," he said. "But again, if you needed something put into historical perspective, especially in Lewisburg and Union County, you called her.
"You learned something every time you talked to Betty," Burke continued. "Whether you went to her in search of information or just a casual phone call. Her knowledge of everything Lewisburg and Union County and history was amazing."
He said baseball fans enjoyed talking with Cook for hours, due to her close ties with the Mathewson family.
"(Cook) forged so many awesome friendships through them," Burke said. "She rubbed elbows with baseball royalty and you would get goose bumps hearing her recall her run-in with the greats of the game."
