TURBOTVILLE — Former "American Idol" contestant Aaron Kelly will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Turbotville Community Park.
A meet and greet will be held during a break and after the concert.
Food and drink vendors will be on site.
The concert is being sponsored by the Turbotville Area Community Carnival.
