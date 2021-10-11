LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s Educational Forum will be held Tuesday, Oct. 19, via Zoom. The room will open 11:30 a.m., with the program starting at noon.
Judith Grisel, a behavioral neuroscientist and professor of psychology at Bucknell University will speak. She is the author of “Never Enough, the Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction.”
The program will be followed by an optional small group discussion immediately following the formal presentation.
All participants must register in advance. To initiate registration, send an email with your name to LWVLAForum@gmail.com. The registration deadline is Sunday, Oct. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.