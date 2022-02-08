MILTON — The Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA) and Keystone Sporting Arms (KSA) recently worked together to resolve an irregularity discovered in testing of the company's wastewater discharge.
“KSA is a regulated industry under the MRSA’s industrial pretreatment program,” Genie Bausinger, MRSA executive director, said. “Their waste must meet an extensive list of parameters to be in compliance with the program.”
During routine testing, Bausinger said it was discovered that KSA’s discharge "contained a result for one parameter which was greater than the permitted limit.”
“The MRSA and KSA worked together to ensure additional testing was conducted,” Bausinger said. “KSA has remedied the situation and is back in compliance.”
She said the incident had “no negative impact to the treatment plant.”
