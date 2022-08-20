MILTON — Observers could easily mistake this year's Milton Harvest Festival parade for a Lupo family reunion.
Anthony "Tony" Lupo, a Marine Corps veteran from Milton is the saluting officer for the 2022 parade, to step off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, along Front Street. He'll be saluting the U.S. flag in front of the review stand to open the festivities.
Lupo will then be joined near the stand by his wife, Bonnie, as well as a son who has served in the Army, a grandson who served in the Marines and grandchildren who are preparing for service through Junior ROTC programs.
The guest list includes son Michael Lupo, grandsons Zachary Wendt, Daniel Lupo and granddaughters Veronica Lupo and Tirzah Lupo. Grandson Nicholas Lupo, age 8, plans to attend wearing a replica JROTC (Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps) uniform.
Lupo enlisted in the Marines in 1961 and was first assigned to a Marine Corps air station in Hawaii. It was followed by an assignment to Charleston, S.C., were he provided security for Polaris missiles at a Navy ammunition depot. Tony re-enlisted in 1964.
“The reason I re-enlisted is because I didn't know what I was going to do when I got out,” Tony said. “I thought, this is a sure thing, at least for another four years.”
By then, Tony was engaged to Bonnie, a Milton-area native and a Montandon High School student. They met at Stamm's Dance Hall east of Milton, a spot Bonnie recalled as a place where almost all teens congregated.
Bonnie was there that evening with her best girlfriend and needed a ride. She rode with Tony at the suggestion of one of his friends.
“He said, 'I've got a couple of girls who need a ride. My car is full. Could you take them back to town?” Tony said. “We took them to her girlfriend's house. They were having a little party.”
Tony said their courtship grew from there.
“I did not know him before,” Bonnie added. “It was crazy because I knew everybody he knew.”
They married in 1964 at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church. Their wedding day was about halfway through Tony's security assignment at the Philadelphia Navy Ship Yard.
Tony's call to serve in Vietnam came in 1965, a year of major American troop deployment to southeast Asia. His first tour went without serious incident.
However, Tony suffered critical injuries during his second tour when a hand grenade exploded nearby. Extensive hospital stays and numerous surgeries followed literally being blown out of a foxhole.
Bonnie noted the consequences of Tony's injuries include a severed sciatic nerve which has weakened his legs. Pieces of grenade have remained in his body to the current day. Tony may face additional surgery later this year.
Tony will be joined by son Michael on Harvest Festival Parade day. Born in 1969, Michael recalled growing up with his dad's injuries.
“There was a lot of stuff he couldn't do because he was partially disabled,” Michael said. “But he still got his life back together and started as a guard at the (United States Penitentiary, Lewisburg). He retired from the federal penitentiary system and made a life the best he could. It is miraculous that he is still here.”
As a youngster, Michael said his dad would hold a magnet to his arm or leg and say he had “nails” in his body before telling the story of how he was injured.
Michael served as an Army medic for four years in the Army and two years in the Army Reserve in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Today, Michael and his wife run the Gospel Advocacy and Leadership Foundation, a nonprofit based in Virginia.
Earlier in 2022, a call by was put out for supplies for war-torn Ukraine. Michael noted the response from Milton area was tremendous while donations from the Virginia area were minimal. They collected the supplies at the Lupo household in Milton.
Zachary Wendt, one of Bonnie and Tony's grandsons, also served five years in the Marines. Stations of duty included a period in Japan. Zachary went through sniper's school and earned first-class certification.
Tony noted with gratitude that his grandson never needed to apply his skill in a combat situation.
“It is quite different from fighting in a war where you are shooting and don't know who you hit,” Tony said. “When you are a sniper, you know who you are taking out.”
Zachary lived in Milton after getting out of the service and now lives in Front Royal, Va.
Tony, Michael and Zachary all achieved the rank of Sargent E-5 in their military careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.