WATSONTOWN — A 28-year-old Watsontown man has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault, which occurred April 20 at a Watsontown home.
According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Watsontown Police Department, Zachary Pokorny has been charged with felony rape, involuntary deviate sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, as well as indecent assault, simple assault and harassment.
