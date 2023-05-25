MILTON — Milton residents on Wednesday debated a borough ordinance that prohibits the keeping of chickens within the borough.
“I’ve been here 22 years. I have a spotless record. I work hard everyday. And I have six chickens,” said Kevin Hill, a Milton resident, during a period of public comment during Wednesday night’s Milton Borough Council meeting. “They’re confined and they’re confined. They don’t go anywhere. They don’t do anything.”
Hill explained that he gives the eggs produced by his chickens to his neighbors for free.
“Now I’m fined for having chickens and giving their eggs away to my neighbors freely,” Hill continued. “I’m being fined for being nice and kind? I don’t know why I’m being fined. I want to understand why I’m being fined for being nice to my neighbors.”
Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl clarified that Hill had not been fined.
“As Mr. Hill and his wife came in to talk to me, I talked to Mr. Hill at length and told him that he was not fined,” said Diehl.
Diehl went on to explain that Hill would be fined if he did not take care of the chickens by a specific date, and said that Ordinance No. 1427 prohibits the keeping of chickens in the borough due to the diseases that the birds can carry and spread.
“I also tried, tried being the operative word, to have a discussion with Mr. Diehl last week,” said Judith Hill, noting that their chickens are not used for poultry but kept as pets. “I speak here on behalf of the critters but they have no voice.”
Council President Jamie Walker read a letter from Milton resident Ray Santiago, also concerning backyard chickens.
“I would like to share with you a little about my son. My son is a great kid, smart, caring, emotional, and a handful. My son sadly suffers from panic attacks, depression, and anxiety,” said Walker, reading Santiago’s letter. “My son loves animals and he made me buy him four chickens for his anxiety. It seemed like it helped.
“My son is using the chicken as a support animal plus he is learning to be responsible and independent in the process because it is his responsibility to clean and feed them.”
Santiago’s letter went on to request a conditional approval from council for the keeping of his chickens of the borough.
The motion was not accepted, and Diehl explained that he had already met with Santiago before the meeting and worked out a separate solution.
Andrew McNeal, Milton Area High School head boys tennis coach, made an appeal to council to reconsider a motion it had accepted two weeks prior, allowing Central PA Pickleball Lovers to paint pickleball lines on the tennis courts in the park.
“The views and the comments made by previous assistant boys tennis Coach Joanna Johnson, at the last public meeting, are contrary to the beliefs of the Milton tennis programs,” said McNeal. “Pickleball courts are not permitted on tennis courts used for competitive play. This is a USTA (United States Tennis Association) ruling that is the governing rulebook for PIAA tennis.”
McNeal added that the Milton Area School District also requests that future pickleball courts be placed elsewhere.
“We do understand what you’re saying,” said Walker. “However, I want to be very up front with you as well from my standpoint. There’s a lot of people that are playing pickleball. A lot. They’re packing our park, which is a big deal.”
Walker noted that he would refer the matter to Dale Pfeil’s committee for future discussion.
Linda Sterling, Community Development Block Grant project coordinator from SEDA-COG, held the first public hearing for Milton to apply for its annual CDBG allocation.
“This year’s allocations have not yet been released which is not unusual in a year when we’re having trouble signing a budget on a federal level,” said Sterling. “Your 2023 funding is estimated to be slightly less than last year’s allocation of $123,562. Less because that’s just the way grant allocations have been trending. That’s just what we’re hearing. But we’ll know when the numbers come out.”
She explained that CDBG projects need to be both eligible and fundable.
Milton resident Makahalee Forbes and her mother proposed installing donation boxes around Milton that would allow residents to take and give what they need.
“I want to have two sides, almost as if you guys have ever seen a book box,” said Forbes. “One would be hygiene products and the other one would be canned food.”
Walker said that Forbes and her mom could meet with the borough manager to present their plan to council.
Council also approved the recommendation, as made by the Milton Planning Commission, for an application to add technical school use to the conditional use list for the manufacturing zone district.
“Mr. Milton is the one that asked for it,” said Diehl, of the former ACF Industries facility. “The thinking came from George Venios. George has been trying to figure out how to place and help what little technical they have at Milton High School and add to it.”
The conditional use is not for a particular school. Diehl added that all conditional uses have to come before the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.