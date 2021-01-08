LEWISBURG — Transitions of Pa. will a host Human Trafficking Education Night to provide facts and dispel myths about human trafficking.
"What's Your Role? Recognize, Respond, Report" will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 27 via Zoom. The public may join using meeting ID 945-4716-8540, passcode 018591.
Shea Rhodes, Villanova Law Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation director and co-founder, will be the featured speaker. The online meeting will be facilitated by Heather Shnyder, Transitions education specialist, who will summarize local problems and share facts, warning signs, indicators and the lasting effects on victims.
Commercial human trafficking has been described as the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world and has been observed and reported locally. Transitions of PA has heard experiences and accounts from victims and commercial sex trafficking survivors.
Conspiracy-related suspicions, often fueled by social media, will also be addressed as well as ways to fight human trafficking.
