YMCA renovations on display at open house

MILTON — As a show of gratitude for its current members, and to welcome potential new ones, the Milton Branch YMCA will hold an all-day member appreciation day and open house on Monday, May 23.
Current and potential members will be able to enter raffles for a chance to win various gift cards. Potential members will also entered into a giveaway for a three-month Y membership.
Gifts and goodies like key chains, water bottles and towels will be placed throughout the building for attendees to find and take home. Water and refreshments like fruit and granola will be also be offered.
“It’s an exciting time at the Milton YMCA. This Monday, we will be thanking our valued members with our membership appreciation day. Also, we will be welcoming new members with our open house,” said Ron Marshall, executive director at the Milton Branch YMCA.
Tours and information about member benefits, current and future programming, including upcoming aquatics classes, will be available throughout the day.
“Most people think the Y is just a gym and swim, but it’s so much more,” said Marshall.
The event will run the length of the Y’s hours of operation, from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We don’t want anyone to miss out on anything,” said Kellie Bates, membership director at the Y. “We want everyone to be able to come in and enjoy what we have on Monday.”
Bates said the day is meant as a token of appreciation for members of the Y and a way to give back to them for their patronage.
“We just want our members to know how much we love them and do what we can to show them how much they mean to us.”
The open house will also give current members and interested visitors a chance to see the new renovations to the Y’s building. The fitness center, which has been closed for three weeks for the installation of new flooring, will reopen in conjunction with the event.
The renovations to the Y over the past few months have seen improvements to the locker rooms, including new flooring, paint job, stall walls and benches.
In addition to the new flooring, the fitness center has been painted and upgraded with new and reconfigured equipment.
“We just want everybody, new and current, to come in and see what we have and how beautiful our building is,” said Bates. “We’ve really been working hard to upgrade our building one section at a time and the amount that they have done in the last two months is incredible.”
More renovations for the fitness center are planned for the future with the installation of new lights, windows and steps to the aerobics room. Later in the summer, the Y’s youth wellness center will be converted into an additional room for the child care center.
“The first phase of our fitness center renovation project will be completed with the installation of new flooring in that area of our building. This project has been thought through for many months and once the funding was secured, our thought became a reality,” said Marshall. “I would like to thank the staff of the Milton Y for their continuous dedication and worthwhile ideas with the mindset to make our Y a better place.”
