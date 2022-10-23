70-year-old driver killed in I-80 crash

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police have not yet released the name of a 70-year-old man who died when a milk truck he was driving crashed at 12:16 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 206, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said the man was driving a 2020 Mack truck eastbound on I-80 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a guide rail, a ditch, overturned and struck multiple trees off the side of the roadway.
