LEWISBURG — A survey open now through Wednesday, March 3 will allow residents to give their input and share transportation issues to help shape the region’s next major transportation plan.
The SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is updating its Long Range Transportation Plan which proposes solutions to transportation safety, maintenance, congestion and mobility needs. The area covered includes Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The plan identifies transportation needs, goals, projects, and policies for a 20-year planning horizon and is required to be updated at five-year intervals. The plan establishes the vision and objectives that guide public decisions affecting transportation facilities and services in the region.
Visit https://lrtp-seda-cog.hub.arcgis.com/ for the survey.
Jim Saylor, director of SEDA-COG’s Transportation Planning program, said the survey is one of the best ways the public can provide input.
“The survey only takes about 10 minutes to complete but it provides valuable information for us. Are there issues we’ve missed? Does what we’ve gathered reflect your experience?” Saylor asked. “This the first time we’ve asked for input using a tool like this and it will help us complete the plan and better focus on identifying transportation needs.”
The survey website also features an interactive map that shows proposed projects, traffic volumes and congestion, bridge and pavement conditions, freight generators, safety problem areas, flooding and rockfall prone areas and railroads.
“We’ve added new data that people can look at and to help focus feedback on the region’s transportation system and proposed new approaches to ranking our regional transportation projects for priority funding, " said Don Kiel, senior principal program analyst for the SEDA-COG transportation program. "We are employing new and better data that is important in selecting or prioritizing projects.”
Additional public outreach will occur from March to April, along with plan finalization. The finalized plan will be up for adoption at the May public MPO meeting.
