Ritter to receive $2K stipend as warden

LEWISBURG — Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter will receive a $2,000 annual stipend for taking on the added responsibility as county prison warden.
Commissioner Chairman Jeffery Reber said the stipend will be on top of Ritter's yearly $75,899 salary.
As to wether the position of warden will carry over if someone else becomes sheriff in the future, Reber said "yes it will, unless the new sheriff doesn't want the warden's job. Then the county will have to go and find a Warden at that point."
At Tuesday’s Union County commissioners meeting — during the prison board portion of the meeting — Ritter was approved to serve as warden. The salary board approved the stipend for Ritter.
Union County Commissioner Preston Boop gave some historical background on the move to switch Ritter to the dual role. Boop said prior to Sheriff John Schrawder, Sheriff Donald Everitt was both sheriff and warden, and before that Bill Hause Sr. held the dual role. Boop said currently he knows that McKean County also has its sheriff in a dual role.
“I wouldn’t want to do it if it was an enormous inmate population or if the jail was miles away,” Ritter said.
Since the jail is right next to the sheriff’s office, Ritter doesn’t see a problem with serving as both. He noted the sheriff’s office processes prisoners before their incarceration.
Ritter thanked the board for stepping up and encouraging him in his new position.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
