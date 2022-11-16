Ritter to receive $2K stipend as warden

Ernie Ritter

LEWISBURG — Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter will receive a $2,000 annual stipend for taking on the added responsibility as county prison warden.

Commissioner Chairman Jeffery Reber said the stipend will be on top of Ritter's yearly $75,899 salary.

